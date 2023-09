Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 12 arrests in north Missouri betweeen August 31 and September 2, 2023

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several arrests in north Missouri between August 31, 2023, and September 2, 2023. Charges ranged from misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and child endangerment to felony possession of controlled substances, among other traffic violations and warrants.

Details of the arrests are listed below:



Clinton County

Date of Arrest: August 31, 2023, 11:29 PM

Name: Ryan M Wetzel

Age: 36

Gender: Male

City/State: Cameron, MO

Charge: 1) Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated 2) Failed to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway

Where Held: Clinton County Sheriff’s Department

Release Info: 12-hour hold

Buchanan County

Date of Arrest: September 1, 2023, 1:37 PM

Name: James P. Auslam

Age: 58

Gender: Male

City/State: St. Joseph, MO

Charge: DWI – Persistent Offender; Exceeded Posted Speed Limit; Failure to Appear-Moving Traffic Violation (Jackson County Warrant)

Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center

Release Info: Bondable

Caldwell County

Date of Arrest: September 1, 2023, 4:50 PM

Name: Cody L Watson

Age: 36

Gender: Male

City/State: Chillicothe, MO

Charge: Multiple, including DWI – Aggravated and Felony Child Endangerment

Where Held: Caldwell County Detention Center

Release Info: 24-hour hold

Holt County

Date of Arrest: September 1, 2023, 5:18 PM

Name: Levender Jenkins

Age: 34

Gender: Male

City/State: Omaha, NE

Charge: DWI – Drugs – Prior; No Driver’s License; No Insurance; Speeding

Where Held: Holt County Sheriff’s Office

Release Info: 24-hour hold

Harrison County

Date of Arrest: September 1, 2023, 6:01 PM

Name: Tayton R Berendes

Age: 21

Gender: Male

City/State: Bethany, MO

Charge: Failure to Appear – Moving Traffic Violation, Damage Property, Larceny (Warrants from Harrison County x 3)

Where Held: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center

Release Info: Bondable

Date of Arrest: September 1, 2023, 11:35 PM

Name: Ines Cuellar Escobar

Age: 53

Gender: Male

City/State: Crosby, TX

Charge: DWI – Felony; No Valid License; Speeding

Where Held: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center

Release Info: 24-hour hold

Andrew County

Date of Arrest: September 1, 2023, 9:16 PM

Name: Bryan T. Carrel

Age: 52

Gender: Male

City/State: Union Star, MO

Charge: DWI – Felony

Where Held: Andrew County Sheriff’s Office

Release Info: 24-hour hold

Shelby County

Date of Arrest: August 31, 2023, 5:08 PM

Name: Jason E. Adams

Age: 38

Gender: Male

City/State: Hagerstown, MD

Charge: Speeding, Lane Violation, Willfully Resisting, and Failure to Obey

Where Held: Processed Roadside

Release Info: No Bond

Marion County

Date of Arrest: September 2, 2023, 1:16 AM

Name: Juan M Devora Martinez

Age: 30

Gender: Male

City/State: Palmyra, MO

Charge: DWI

Where Held: Hannibal Police Department

Release Info: Released

Adair County

Date of Arrest: September 2, 2023, 1:27 AM

Name: Julie L Howe

Age: 49

Gender: Female

City/State: Kirksville, MO

Charge: Felony DWI Alcohol Person Less Than 17 Years of Age

Where Held: Adair County Jail

Release Info: Released

Clark County

Date of Arrest: September 2, 2023, 1:58 AM

Name: Terry P. Tabor

Age: 42

Gender: Male

City/State: Kahoka, MO

Charge: Multiple, including Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine

Where Held: Clark County Jail

Release Info: Released

Boone County

Date of Arrest: September 1, 2023, 7:46 PM

Name: Kevin L Smith

Age: 58

Gender: Male

City/State: Kirksville, MO

Charge: Felony DWI — Chronic Offender; Felony Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Where Held: Boone County Jail

Release Info: Bondable

