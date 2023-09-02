Two-vehicle collision on Highway 136 results in minor injuries to elderly driver

Accident-Crash graphic
On September 1, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM, a two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 136 at the intersection with Highway 85 in Albany, Missouri. The accident was reported by Sgt. B.R. Hilliard (468) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the accident report, a 2012 Ford Escape, driven by Judy D. Edwards, 76, of Albany, was traveling westbound on Highway 136. At the same time, a 2001 Ford F-250, driven by Utah J. Stulz, 39, of Darlington, was heading eastbound. Edwards failed to yield and turned southbound into the path of Stulz’s Ford F-250. The impact occurred as the Ford Escape struck the front driver side of the Ford F-250. The Ford Escape came to rest facing southbound on Highway 85, and the Ford F-250 was partially off the east side of Highway 136, facing southeast.

Edwards sustained minor injuries and was transported by Grand River EMS to Mosaic in Albany. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. Stulz did not sustain any injuries.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. The Ford Escape was towed by Raymond Smith Body Shop, while the Ford F-250 was towed by Booher Body Shop.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper T.B. Heintz, the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, and the Albany Fire Department.

Edwards did not have insurance at the time of the accident.

