Linn County Health Department announces discounted lab tests

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold low-cost blood draws. Tests will be offered by appointment only on September 15 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tests available will include a thyroid panel, vitamin B12, and vitamin D for $15 each; CMP, PSA, and A1C for $10 each; and lipids, CBC, and TSH for $5 each. A $15 draw fee will also apply.

Appointments can be made until September 14 or until all 30 slots are filled.

To schedule an appointment for the low-cost lab draws on September 15, call the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251.

Related