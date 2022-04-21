Services: Patricia Suzanne “Suzie” Pierson

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Patricia Suzanne “Suzie” Pierson, 88, Bethany, MO passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at a St. Joseph, MO hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the First Christian Church, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Friends may call from Noon – to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. There is no scheduled family visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and/or ASPCA in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.