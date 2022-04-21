Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Minnesota man in Harrison County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Monticello, Minnesota man in Harrison County on Thursday morning, April 21 on multiple allegations.

Thirty-two-year-old Christopher Ellis was accused of felony resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of injury or death, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more in a construction zone, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

Other allegations included failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive in the right lane, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating a vehicle on a highway without a license, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ellis was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.