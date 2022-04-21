Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Minnesota man in Harrison County

Local News April 21, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Monticello, Minnesota man in Harrison County on Thursday morning, April 21 on multiple allegations.

Thirty-two-year-old Christopher Ellis was accused of felony resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of injury or death, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more in a construction zone, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

Other allegations included failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive in the right lane, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating a vehicle on a highway without a license, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ellis was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

