Sullivan County Public Water Supply District lifts boil advisories

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has lifted multiple precautionary boil advisories issued on April 18th and 19th for Sullivan Rural Water customers.

One lifted advisory affected Route T from Highway 5 to Cora. It included Cora, Ember Road, and Victory Road.

Another lifted advisory affected Highway 5 south of Silver Road to Wildlife Road. It included Silver, Wildlife, Trout, Villa, Voyage, Thunder, and Thrush roads.

A boil advisory has been lifted for Sullivan Rural Water customers on Lazy Pine, Rock, and Rustic roads as well as Almond Drive.

An advisory was also lifted that affected Route PP from Route W to Highway 139. It included Adams and Alan drives.