Obituary: James Douglas Lindaman

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

James Douglas Lindaman – age 47 of Cameron, MO passed away Monday afternoon, April 18, 2022, at his home.

James was born on February 7, 1975, the son of Dennis and Gale (Klimeck) Lindaman in Colorado Springs, CO. He was a 1993 graduate of Lathrop High School. James enjoyed wrestling throughout school. James worked for Ford Motor Company and R&R Donnelley Printing. He loved to BBQ, play pool, and hang out with his friends. James loved his grandpa. He had 2 pet snakes and a dog named Chi Chi. James will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his grandparents Al and Irene Klimeck and Sam and Jean Lindaman, cousins, Scott McCann and Joseph Lindaman. He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Gale of Cameron; daughter, Christina Schweizer of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Alle, Sofia, Arabella, and Nico; brother, Adam Lindaman (Nicol) of Hamilton; several aunts, uncles, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation in care of the funeral home. No services will be held. Inurnment at a later date in Black Forest, CO.