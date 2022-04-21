Obitary & Services: James Edward Price

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

James Edward Price, age 76 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday evening, April 18, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Jim was born on February 16, 1946, the son of Robert Eugene and Cleo Bernice (Boldwyn) Price in St. Louis, MO. He grew up in Houston, MO, and graduated from high school there. Jim obtained master’s degrees in industrial engineering and accounting. He worked for several clothing manufacturers, including London Fog and Lee. Jim obtained a few patents in his career, including one for a football helmet. He married Verla Haynie on April 6th, 2004, in Nauvoo, Ill. He was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a member of the Gallatin Ward. He did lots of missionary work and genealogy work. Jim was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, poetry writer, and tenor soloist. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Verla Price of Gallatin, MO; a son and 2 daughters; grandchildren; siblings, Sharon K. Price of Houston, MO and Kenneth I. Price (Geannie) of Emporia, KS; and other extended family members also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will occur the following week at Oak Hill Cemetery in Houston, MO.