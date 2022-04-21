Obituary & Services: Joyce Krutsinger

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Joyce Krutsinger, 74, passed away unexpectedly at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Joyce Ann Krutsinger was born in Putnam County, Missouri, on February 4, 1948, the daughter of Jess and Mildred (Pearson) Wright. Jess passed away before Joyce was born and Mildred married Jim Kelso. Joyce was reared in Chariton, Iowa, and graduated from Chariton High School. She married George Krutsinger in Unionville on March 3, 1966. Joyce worked at Cong-Agra in Milan, Missouri, and at a pants factory and egg hatchery in Chariton but most of her adult life was spent as a homemaker. She loved to go on the road with George in over-the-road trucking and was meticulous in keeping the truck clean. She and George moved to Unionville in 1976. Joyce was a great cook and loved to sew, making her own dresses, and sewing for family.

Joyce is survived by her husband, George, and canine friend, Buddy. She is also survived by her niece, Gidget Carnahan, and nephew, Jerry Kelso. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim Kelso.

Funeral services for Joyce will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 11:00 am Saturday, April 23, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Unionville Cemetery.