Search continues for suspect who allegedly drove stolen vehicle from Adair County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department continued overnight Thursday to search for a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged motor vehicle theft reported in Adair County.

The sheriff’s department stated it encountered the suspect at 3 am Friday morning, outside a residence on Northeast 10th Street one-half mile east of Route V. That location is approximately one and a half miles southeast of where the suspect was spotted around 3:45 Thursday afternoon. At that time, the sheriff reported the individual was seen in the area of Highway 6 and Northeast 80th Avenue, between Dunlap and Galt. Acting on that tip, a search was conducted by the sheriff’s office, Trenton Police Department, and Highway Patrol but officers were unable to locate the suspect at that time.

Friday morning’s update from the sheriff’s office said the suspect was last seen running through a soybean field, to the north of a residence along Northeast 10th Street. The individual is believed to be hiding in the old Ace High Airport area just south of Highway 6. When last seen, the sheriff’s office said he was on the move while wearing only long thermal underwear. The sheriff noted jeans and boots, believed to belong to the suspect, were found and a firearm was recovered during the search.

Authorities say if you see the suspect, do not approach him but call 911. The sheriff’s office asks the public to make sure their homes and buildings are locked and not leave keys in motor vehicles.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office received information that a red Pontiac Aztec was sitting on the road at Dunlap late Thursday morning. The driver allegedly contacted several residents and told them he ran out of gas. This is the vehicle believed to have been stolen out of Adair County.

Aside from the photo of the suspect on this website, a photo of the suspect is available on the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department app. The public is asked to help identify the driver or if you know his whereabouts, to contact the sheriff’s office or submit a tip through the app.

The Grundy County Sheriff Department’s app is available at this link.