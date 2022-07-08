Audio: Missouri bill signed into law makes sweeping changes to the state’s elections system

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Beginning in the November General Election, Missouri voters will be required to have a photo ID to cast a ballot. Governor Parson has signed a bill into law that requires a government-issued photo ID to vote.

The bill also bans election ballot drop boxes, and certain donations to election authorities, and requires paper ballots only beginning in 2024. The bill sponsor, state Representative John Simmons, of eastern Missouri’s Washington, says he is not a fan of the provision that also allows no-excuse absentee voting for up to two weeks before an election.

State Representative John Simmons, of eastern Missouri’s Washington, says his bill would also get rid of Missouri’s presidential preference primary election by instead moving to a caucus system.

Simmons says if the photo ID provisions are struck down in a court battle, then the no-excuse absentee voting provisions would be eliminated. Opponents of the bill say those provisions will put up barriers to voting, especially for some senior citizens and minorities.