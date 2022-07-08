Meadville woman taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after SUV strikes object in roadway

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Meadville woman was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton following an early morning accident in Livingston County.

Fifty-eight-year-old Lesa Neal of Meadville received minor injuries.

The crash happened five miles east of Chillicothe near LIV Road 261 as the westbound sports utility vehicle struck a stationary tire in the driving lane of Highway 36. The SUV went off the north side of the highway, began to rotate, returned to the road, and came to a stop.

Vehicle damage was extensive and the patrol report noted that she was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.