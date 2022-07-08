Trucker from Illinois crashes east of Cameron; patrol accuses him of DWI

Local News July 8, 2022 KTTN News
A truck driver from Illinois was injured, then arrested, following a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday afternoon east of Cameron.

Sixty-five-year-old James Keane of Des Plaines, Illinois was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries.

The eastbound tractor-trailer was pulling to the shoulder when it traveled off the right side of Highway 36 and overturned onto its passenger side.

Vehicle damage was moderate and the driver was wearing a seat belt.

An arrest report accused Keane of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Jail.

