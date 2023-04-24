Reverend Dan Wilford presents program at meeting of Trenton Rotary Club

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Reverend Dan Wilford discussed loneliness when he presented a program at the recent meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club.

Wilford, a retired mental health professional, said loneliness has become more prevalent since the coronavirus pandemic noting more and more people are experiencing feelings of isolation, depression, and other related symptoms. He explained it’s important for people to feel like they are loved and needed, noting that being together is a way to combat being lonely.

Laughter is important, Wilford said, to help the body be stronger and aid in fighting disease. He challenged rotary club members to work on alleviating loneliness and isolation by connecting with others – adding that “positivity will keep you going.”

It also was announced the Rotary Shoes Caravan will stop in Trenton on Friday, April 28, at 10 am to pickup donated shoes and shoes that were purchased for the district project.

Trenton Rotary Club members will clean up an area of Main Street between 9th and 12th streets one night next week during cleanup week in Trenton.

The selection has been made for the Charles Holmes Rotary scholarship to NCMC. The winner will be announced at the Trenton high school awards program next month.

