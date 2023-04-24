Farmers State Bank donates $50,000 to NCMC Foundation’s “Transforming Lives, Empowering People” campaign

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Farmers State Bank announces its investment with North Central Missouri College. This $50,000 donation will assist with the NCMC Foundation’s Transforming Lives, Empowering People major gifts campaign.

“FSB and NCMC are committed to growth initiatives that allow for the continuation of excellent services to our students and constituents. We both have a long history of providing a quality product to enhance the lives of those that reside in our service area and beyond,” commented NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver. “Their support of this campaign will not only benefit future generations of students but also the communities we serve.”

Joint comments were received from FSB President Duane Kohlstaedt and Trenton Branch Manager Rob Maloney. “NCMC is playing an ever-expanding role in impacting the economic and educational future of Northwest Missouri. The impact on workforce development has grown exponentially and fills a much-needed role for local employers. As a local Community Bank, FSB considers it not only an obligation but a privilege, to partner with NCMC in their efforts to fill educational and job skill needs in our area. We at FSB value and appreciate the positive contribution that NCMC is making to the lives of citizens in our region.”

The Transforming Lives, Empowering People major gifts campaign led by the NCMC Foundation, a 501c (3) IRS-approved organization, is underway. The NCMC Foundation works with North Central Missouri College to raise funds through a variety of campaigns, including the Transforming Lives, Empowering People campaign. Investments for this campaign may be directed towards any of the three main initiatives: (1) The completion of Phase II of the additional NCMC campus in Savannah, MO, (2) A new Student Center on the Main Campus in Trenton, and (3) Scholarships focusing on First Generation Students, Mid-Career Students and Allied Health and Nursing students.

