Teacher at Stanberry Elementary School one of only 15 teachers nationwide to win Artsonia Art Education Leadership Award

Local News April 24, 2023April 24, 2023 KTTN News
Stanberry Elementary School website
A teacher at the Stanberry Elementary School, Natalie Strough, has been named as one of only 15 art teachers nationwide to win the 2023 Artsonia Art Education Leadership Award. Thousands of instructors were nominated for the art award.

Strough is described as using Artsonia to showcase their student art, crowdsource lesson plans, and help fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia is the world’s largest online student art museum with more than 100 million pieces of art. Artsonia allows family and friends of the students to create and purchase organic keepsakes and Artsonia returns 20 percent of all revenue to local art classrooms.

Artsonia is a destination for thousands of art educators in over 100 countries worldwide.

