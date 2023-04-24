Area FFA Chapters do well in competition at Missouri State FFA Convention

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton FFA Chapter placed fifth in the FFA Conduct of Chapter Meetings Leadership Development Event at the 95th Missouri FFA Convention.

Trenton’s team members are Chylissa Turner, Kale Batson, Cutler Epperson, Titus Kottwitz, Savanna Hughs, Logan Roberts, and Adam Fender. Trenton FFA advisors are Kabel Oaks and Sadie Stimpson. Participating teams present opening and closing ceremonies and demonstrate meeting procedures. Individual team members also take a written exam.

Missouri Army National Guard and Missouri Army ROTC sponsor this event and introduce ninth graders to parliamentary procedure.

Chillicothe FFA had a team finish in fourth place for Conduct of Chapter Meetings.

Among other leadership development events results from the Missouri FFA Convention, Taylor Turner of Putnam County R-1 in Unionville was 6th in Creed Speaking. Braymer had a team in the ag issues forum finish in 6th place. Mikaela Rojas of the Linn County R-1 FFA took 4th place in employment skills.

A member of the Norborne FFA, Kristen Walters, won 1st place in the state for division one of prepared public speaking. 16 students delivered a four to six-minute speech on an agriculture topic they selected and researched. Then each responded to questions from a panel of judges.

Hailey Adwell of the Worth County FFA Chapter was recognized for designing the official t-shirt of the 95th Missouri FFA Convention. The Worth County FFA Chapter advisor is Reese Zollman.

