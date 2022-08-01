Princeton School District announces registration dates for students

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

New student registration information has been announced at the Princeton R-5 School District.

Kindergarten through sixth-grade registration of new students began today.

For 7th through 12th grades in Princeton, new student enrollment begins Monday, August 15th. Registration hours are from 9 am until 3 pm at each of the grade levels.

When registering, information for each child is to include a birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, and proof of the parent’s residency within the Princeton school district.

For further information, phone calls can be made to the Princeton school offices at 660-748-3211. Choose extension 320 for the elementary school and extension 226 for the high school.