Inflatables to be offered at North Central Missouri Fair in lieu of carnival

North Central Missouri Fair officials have announced inflatables will be available at the fairgrounds in Trenton on three nights this week.

Fair Board President Andy Burress reports with the assistance of CFM Insurance, the inflatables will be free of charge for people of any age to use.

The inflatables will be set up Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights from 5 pm until 10 pm. The inflatables are being offered in place of a carnival.

It was confirmed Monday morning, that the carnival company could not come to Trenton this week. The decision was made by Spectacular Amusements Carnival and was beyond any local control of the fair board.

Individuals who have made advance purchases of carnival armbands may get a refund by taking armbands to the North Central Missouri Fair office, located just west of the livestock pavilion.

North Central Missouri Fair officials expressed disappointment in that the promised carnival was unable to come to Trenton.