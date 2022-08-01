“Local Artists Showcase 14” to open August 23 at Dorris Rider Art Gallery

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A collection of works by area artists will begin the 2022-2023 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

“Local Artists Showcase 14” will open Tuesday, August 23rd, and run through October 7th. Regular hours at the Rider Art Gallery are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, as well as selected weekend and evening hours by appointment.

Artists can submit up to two pieces of original art that have not previously been shown in the Rider Gallery. Any media is acceptable, but some pieces may not be accepted due to size constraints or content. Work may be submitted Friday, August 12th, and Saturday, August 13th, from 9 to 11 or anytime before by appointment.

“The Local Artists Showcase is an annual favorite show for our viewers,” according to Gallery Director Jim Norris. The show will open with special hours on Saturday, August 27, from 9 am to 1 pm in conjunction with the Main Street Trenton Five Points Festival downtown.

For more information, contact Jim Norris at 357-6345 (office) or 660-635-2189, or by email at [email protected] .