Obituary & Services: John H. Warren, Jr

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

John H. Warren, Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022, after a brief illness.

John was born the son of John H. and Margaret (Utley) Warren on August 23, 1937. He was united in marriage to Mary Looney on March 21, 1958. John and Mary were married for 64 years.

John farmed in his early years and later he and Mary were the owner-operators of Warrens’s Quality Meat (fondly known to many as Warren’s Weekly Weenie Wagon) for 33 years. John was a Chiefs fan and an avid tennis player. He and Mary played 4 to 5 times a week. John and Mary vacationed at Marco Island, Florida, for 32 years where they made many friends from around the world. John loved to tell stories and never missed a chance to share a good joke.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of the home; daughter, Kay Burnam (Rick) of Henderson, Nevada; daughter, Karen Nichols (Scott) of Chillicothe; sisters, Ruth Gray, Lois Heimsoth, Geneva Pemberton, and Lydia Gillespie; and grandchildren, Steven Burnam (Tina), Jennifer Burnam, Warren Nichols (Amanda), and Cole Nichols. John was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dora Macklin of Macon, brother Kenneth Warren of Dawn, two infant sisters, Carabelle and Iva Jean, and one great-grandson, Rowan Michael Nichols.

A graveside service will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Ronald McDonald House and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P. O. Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601.