Polo resident injured in Sunday crash; patrol accuses him of multiple infractions

A Polo resident was hurt early Sunday when the sports utility vehicle he was driving traveled off Highway 116 and hit a utility pole west of Braymer.

Twenty-five-year-old Logan Bowley was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The accident happened three miles west of Braymer on Highway 116 as the eastbound SUV went off the right side of the road and hit the utility pole.

The SUV was extensively damaged and Bowley was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol accused Bowley of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and having no proof of insurance.