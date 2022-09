Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Crowned Miss Calamity Jane Saturday night in Princeton was Riley Moreno.

The first runner-up was Cheyenne Dinsmore, the second runner-up was Klaire Buckler, and

named miss congeniality was Elizabeth Grooms.

All four are seniors at Princeton High School.

The Miss Calamity Jane Days festival is this Friday through next Sunday in Princeton.