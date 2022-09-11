Oklahoma trucker injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The driver of a tractor-trailer unit was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 north of Cameron.

Forty-eight-year-old Grayson Hill of Stillwater, Oklahoma was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened two miles north of Cameron on Interstate 35 as the northbound truck went off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, and the Freightliner overturned, coming to rest on its passenger side on Interstate 35.

The truck was demolished Hill was reported as wearing a seat belt.