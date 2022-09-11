Winners announced in Spickard Fun Day parade

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

First place finishers in the Spickard Fun Day parade held on Saturday were Kellene Korody in the Best Rider with Mule category, Jerry Korody for Best Tractor, Betty Lee in the Best Horse with Rider division, Ilana and Riley Raymo in the Group Riders judging, Milo Simpson for Oldest Tractor, the Spickard school for the Best Float, and Tyler Etter in the Most Unusual category.

First place finishers in the Kiddie Parade were Cora Brown for Best Mechanized Vehicle, Lance Hostetler for Best Horse and Rider, Isaac Hostetler for Best Animal, and Silas Lee for the Best Battery Operated Vehicle.