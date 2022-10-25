“Plow Day” to be held Saturday in Mercer County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

“Plow Day” will be held Saturday, October 29th at a Mercer County farm.

The event, along with a free lunch, will be held on the farm of Mike and Donna Covey, five miles northwest of Princeton. Tractors and plows should arrive by 9 am on Saturday. Implements will be available at the farm to unload machinery.

Lunch will include chili, hot dogs, vegetable stew, chips, and Marsha Cox cinnamon rolls (while they last).

Organizers describe Plow Day in Mercer County as a day for fun. Signs will be posted to direct participants to the Covey farm.

Contacts for information about Plow Day are Duane DeMoss (660 748 3977) or Duane Place ( 660 953 0661).