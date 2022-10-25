Trenton Building Inspector files monthly report

Local News October 25, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton Building Inspector - Photo Licensed Through Envato Elements
There were 37 total building inspections in Trenton from September 16th through October 18th. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports that 20 of those were for new construction, nine for rental, five for pre-permit, and three for right-of-way.

There were nine total permit applications. They included five for building, three for right-of-way, and one for occupancy.

The Building Inspector’s Report indicates there were 10 nuisance calls or inspections, five zoning issues or notices, and four citations. There was one case in court.

Post Views: 82
