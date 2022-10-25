Grundy County Commission votes to increase base pay for Grundy County Ambulance employees

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission on October 25th approved, on a split vote, to raise the pay for Grundy County Ambulance new hires and part-time emergency medical technicians and paramedics. The pay will be moved to $14.50 per hour for new hires and part-time EMTs and $20.00 per hour for new hires and part-time medics.

County Commissioners Don Sager and Brad Chumbley voted in favor of the motion. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray voted no. Sager made the motion, and Chumbley seconded it.

The commission last month unanimously approved raising the base pay to $14.50 per hour for EMTs and $20 per hour for paramedics to take effect in the fourth quarter of 2022. Other employees were also given raises. The base rate was previously $11.50 per hour for EMTs and $14.50 for medics.

October 25th’s vote came after a discussion with ambulance employees who raised concerns.

Part-time Ambulance Employee Brandon Gibler said raises in the past 20 years for the ambulance treated part-time and full-time employees the same. He did not understand why there were four employees treated differently with the last pay increase, and their pay was not increased by the same amount as others. He noted some part-time employees were treated differently than others. Gibler believed it would take little extra money to have everyone treated the same.

Sager said he did not think it was true that raises always treated all ambulance employees the same.

Chumbley said the raises given in September were for retainment and hiring purposes. He commented it was his understanding that if employees were not making the base pay, they would be moved up to it. Ray noted that was not the original intent of the motion.

Chumbley said he believed the commission had done everything it could for the ambulance for this budget year. The commission would have to look into what to do when the number of staff members goes down.

It was noted one paramedic would retire in November, and only three paramedics would remain.

Ray reported the road and bridge crew is inspecting culverts recently installed after the recent rain after a dry period. The crew is looking for settling, erosion, and other problems.

Chad Higdon with the Second Harvest Community Food Bank of Saint Joseph discussed the Community Revitalization Grant Program with the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The food bank is laying out a plan for expansion involving mobile pantries with the 50/50 matching grant, and the food bank is seeking donations for the project. The project is expected to finish in 2024.