Nuisance incidents continue to increase in Trenton

Local News October 25, 2022 KTTN News
The Trenton Police Department reports 191 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of October 24th. That is up six from what was reported through September 26th.

A nuisance summary shows the greatest number of complaints for this year involved grass and weeds with 104. There were 69 involving trash and debris, 15 unregistered vehicles, and three involving the open storage of a disabled vehicle.

Forty-three incidents were active, 98 had been cleared, and 50 were to be prosecuted. There were 15 nuisance-related incidents on the court docket.

