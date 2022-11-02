“Plow Day” event to be held in Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A plow day event and meal will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at a Trenton location. The event is described as a “day of fun” for those participating.

Organizers report those attending are to bring their plow by 9 am Saturday to a location that’s at the northwest end of the airport. From the Highway 65 and 28th Street intersection, go east on 28th Street for one-quarter of a mile at the saddle club to go south. A loader tractor will be provided by Glenn Kirby.

The noon-time lunch includes chili, hot dogs, and vegetable soup.

The Trenton “Plow Day” event on Saturday is subject to weather conditions permitting. Contacts for more Plow Day information are Duane Place at 660-953-0661 and Duane DeMoss at 660-748-3977.