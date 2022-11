WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments in Trenton will hold a Harvest Dinner later this month.

Sunnyview Administrator Trish Smith says residents’ families are invited to the meal on November 18th at 5:30 pm

Family members are asked to call the facility to make reservations, as reservations are helpful for the cook to know how much food to prepare.

Call Sunnyview Activities Director Jennifer Hale for more information on the November 18th Harvest Dinner at 660-358-1631.