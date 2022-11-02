Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

A probable cause statement says a trooper arrived at Hoff’s residence to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for a violation of bond charges in Scotland County and was told he was out farming. During a protective sweep of the residence, the trooper reportedly saw marijuana roaches, methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, and tooter devices in plain view as well as a closet that was converted into a marijuana grow room and psilocybin mushroom laboratories in plain view.

Hoff was arrested, and he allegedly had a container of marijuana roaches with him in a tractor.

The probable cause statement notes that Hoff’s two male children sleep in a bedroom or living room in the house.