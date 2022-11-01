Funeral Services: Edna “Jeanie” Morris

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A funeral service for former Lucerne resident Edna “Jeanie” Morris of Unionville will be on November 3rd at 11 am at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home of Unionville. Burial will be at the Lucerne Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral service.

Jeanie Morris died October 31st at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. She was 95.

Survivors in the area include her daughters Janet Schmidt and Sandra Gilworth, both of Unionville.

Memorials may be made to the Lucerne Cemetery in care of the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home.