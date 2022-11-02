Missouri man involved in police chase, ending in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles pleaded guilty in federal court today to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.

Myron Samare Mahaney, 23, Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps, Jr., to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Nissan Rouge, in which Mahaney was a passenger, that was traveling 95 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 54 on March 14, 2022. The Nissan accelerated rapidly when the trooper turned on his lights and siren then drove onto U.S. Highway 50 in Jefferson City, traveling 107 miles per hour. The Nissan exited onto Dix Road and crashed into multiple vehicles that were stopped in traffic on southbound Dix Road.

Mahaney fled on foot from the vehicle but was taken into custody by Jefferson City police officers. Mahaney was carrying a crossbody bag that contained approximately 219 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and a loaded Springfield .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun. He had $2,086 in cash in his front pocket.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Mahaney has a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon.

Under federal statutes, Mahaney is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 50 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather D. Richenberger. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department.