Pickup truck declared a total loss after fire on East 20th Street in Trenton

A pickup truck has been deemed a total loss following a fire that occurred in Trenton during the early hours of July 7th, at 12:13 am.

According to Trenton Fire Lieutenant Alex Lovell, upon the arrival of firefighters at 704 East 20th Street, the pickup was already fully engulfed, emitting thick smoke and intense flames. The fire crew promptly utilized a one and three-quarters-inch attack line, applying foam and water to combat the blaze. Overhauling procedures were then implemented to ensure complete extinguishment.

Lovell further stated that the cab and passenger compartment of the truck, belonging to Todd Grooms, suffered extensive fire damage, while the engine compartment remained unharmed.

At present, the cause of the fire remains undetermined, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The Trenton Fire Department dedicated approximately 50 minutes to addressing the situation at the scene. Assisting in the firefighting efforts were the Trenton Police Department and Grundy County Ambulance.

