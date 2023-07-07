Mercer County Health Department Community Assessment results now available

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton reports community assessment results are in.

The results involve a community overview. That includes demographics, socioeconomic, housing, public safety, substance use and mental health, unintentional injuries, maternal and child health, emerging infectious disease, chronic disease, the health care system, and community resources.

The Mercer County Health Department Community Assessment also includes quantitative analysis tables, a qualitative analysis, a summary of findings, and recommendations and priority health issues.

Paper copies can be found at the Mercer County Health Department office, Princeton or Mercer city halls, the senior center in Princeton, and the Mercer County Library of Princeton. Digital copies of the Mercer County Health Department Community Health Assessment are also available as a link on the Mercer County Health Department’s Facebook page.

Data collection for the community assessment started in January. Focus groups were held in Mercer County communities to allow the public to ask questions and assist in determining community needs.

The community assessment was prepared by L. Corey Sloan with Viking Emergency Preparedness Consultants.

