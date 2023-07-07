2023 “Focus on Missouri” agriculture photo contest winners announced

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Agriculture recently hosted the 2023 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, and a captivating image featuring the state’s beloved animal has emerged as the Best in Show. The winning photograph, titled “Hitched,” was submitted by Tony Cook, a resident of Fayette, Mo., and was selected from a pool of submissions from talented photographers across the state.

Chris Chinn, the Director of Agriculture, expressed admiration for the submissions, stating, “The photos submitted in this year’s photo contest showcase the depth and breadth of agriculture in Missouri. These pictures help us tell the agriculture story with accuracy. They are also a beautiful depiction of life on the farm and give viewers a glimpse into our lifestyle to show why we do what we do.”

The photo contest featured four categories for individuals aged 13 and older: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farmer, Around the Barnyard, and Everyday Life. Young photographers aged 12 and under participated in the Kid’s Corner category. A panel of three judges from the agriculture industry carefully reviewed the entries and selected 21 outstanding photos for recognition.

Additionally, a special award was presented to the photo chosen as the First Family’s Choice, with Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson casting their votes. This year’s First Family’s Choice award went to “Little Future Farmer” by Lacie Ritter from Saint Mary, Mo.

The winning photos, along with the remaining selected entries, will be showcased at the Agriculture Building throughout the Missouri State Fair, which will take place from August 10 to August 20, 2023.

The 2023 winners are as follows:

BEST IN SHOW:

“Hitched” by Tony Cook of Fayette, Mo.

FIRST FAMILY’S CHOICE:

“Little Future Farmer” by Lacie Ritter of Saint Mary, Mo.

BEAUTY OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Sunset Planting” by Pamela Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Dusty Bean Harvest” by Pamela Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “High Cotton” by Gage Silman of Lilbourn, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “After a Long Day” by Sherry Schulte of Maryville, Mo.

FACES OF THE FARMER:

1st Place: “When Farming is All You Know” by Tamra McClellan of New Madrid, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Supper from a Sack” by Pamela Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Feeding Time” by Sherry Schulte of Maryville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “New to the Farm” by Kayla Colvin of Dixon, Mo.

EVERYDAY LIFE:

1st Place: “Multitasker” by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Waiting Game” by Tamra McClellan of New Madrid, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Soybean Development” by Charlie Ebbesmeyer of Fayette, Mo.

Unionville, Mo. Honorable Mention: “ Triticale Team ” by Karrie Webb of

AROUND THE BARNYARD:

1st Place: “Not in the Mood” by Christina Wheeler of Kennett, Mo.

Runner-Up: “All in a Row” by Makenna Merrifield of Adrian, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Bok Bok” by Jay Howie of Villa Ridge, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Feeding Time” by Pam Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

CHILDREN’S BARNYARD:

1st Place: “Funny Farm” by Carleigh Wilson of Warrensburg, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Fresh Harvest” by Erma Evans of Stewartsville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Our Red Barn” by Brock Watson of Lentner, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “After the Storm” by Charlot Thornton of Slater, Mo.

All the photos submitted to this year’s contest can be found on the Department’s Flickr stream. For additional information on the 2023 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest and other programs visit the Missouri Department of Agriculture website.

