Trenton City Council to make Building and Nuisance, Planning and Zoning, and Aviation board appointments at Monday meeting

Appointments to boards will be made at the Trenton City Council meeting next week.

The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on July 10th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

Appointments are to be made to the Building and Nuisance Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments, and Airport Advisory Board.

Public comment will include an introduction from Lauren Dannar of Main Street Trenton.

The agenda for the July 10th Trenton City Council meeting also includes concrete bids and a lien waiver for 1415 Lulu Street.

