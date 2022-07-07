Patrol arrests man and woman on DWI allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kansas City woman was arrested late Wednesday while in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports that 31-year-old Rachel Shepard has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as possession of marijuana. Shepard was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A St. Joseph man was arrested early Wednesday evening in DeKalb County. The Highway Patrol reports that 60-year-old Calvin Goodwin has been accused of driving while intoxicated, felony possession of a controlled substance, and a potential count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Goodwin was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.