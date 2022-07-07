North Central Missouri College ranked as one of the best community colleges in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri college has been ranked by University HQ (Headquarters) as one of the best online community colleges in Missouri and one of the best places to earn an associate degree.

Taking the second spot on the best online community college and number four as the best college to earn an associate degree, NCMC was ranked on multiple factors, including the cost of tuition, retention and graduation rates, programs offered, and reputation.

“Our rankings prove time and time again that North Central Missouri College is the best place to get a two-year associate’s degree or certificate,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “Our affordable tuition and accessible course structure allow individuals to reach their goal of a new career or higher degree with quality and caring instructors.”

University Headquarters is an independent educational organization that compiles comprehensive information to give students who wish to pursue higher education the data they need on top-ranked colleges and careers. Visit the University HQ website for more information.

For more information about North Central Missouri College two year online and on-ground associate degrees, visit the NCMC website or contact the Admissions department at 660-359-3948.