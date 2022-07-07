Second Harvest Food Bank to reduce number of stops beginning in August

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Second Harvest Food Bank in St. Joseph has announced a reduction in the number of mobile pantry stops in northwest Missouri communities, effective in August 2022.

The communications coordinator, Mackenzie Osborn, reports the reduction in community visits is due to rising operating costs including increased expenses for food and fuel. She also noted decreases are being experienced in donations and available products.

No changes occurred with the July schedule for the mobile food pantry visits.

Starting in August, the mobile food pantry locations removed from the list are Winston, Polo, Braymer, Ludlow, and Bethany in this area. Others being dropped from the mobile food pantry visits are at Lathrop, Skidmore, Maryville, and the Representatives of Christ (ROC) Church in St. Joseph, plus the northeast Kansas towns of Elwood and White Cloud.

Second Harvest Food Bank, from its headquarters in St. Joseph, has a 19-county service area. Participants who go to the various mobile food pantry locations can look at their website for the July and August calendar to confirm locations, days, and times. It was previously announced by the Food Bank that each of the mobile food pantry stops will begin at 9 am for the summer months.