Linn County man who entered guilty plea to child molestation handed prison sentence

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports a Laclede man who pleaded guilty in May to multiple counts of child molestation was sentenced on July 6th.

Forty-one-year-old Jason Wesley Jones was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 15 years each on five counts of first-degree child molestation and seven years on one count of third-degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He was also sentenced to 164 days on one count of patronizing prostitution. The child molestation sentences are to run concurrently, and the patronizing prostitution sentence is to be consecutive.

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office notes first degree child molestation is classified as a dangerous felony under Missouri law. That means Jones will serve 12 and a half years in prison before becoming eligible for release.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.