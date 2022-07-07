Grundy County authorities report the arrest of Trenton and Ridgeway residents

Local News July 7, 2022 KTTN News
Grundy County Law Enforcement Center
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on a probation violation and a Ridgeway resident on a capias warrant.

Forty-three-year-old Kenneth Walter Bonine was arrested on July 6th. He was accused of violating his probation on original felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more.

Nineteen-year-old Tyler Allen was arrested July 7th on a capias warrant for allegedly failing to appear in court on an original felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only each for Bonine and Allen. Both are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 14th.

