Grundy County authorities report the arrest of Trenton and Ridgeway residents

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on a probation violation and a Ridgeway resident on a capias warrant.

Forty-three-year-old Kenneth Walter Bonine was arrested on July 6th. He was accused of violating his probation on original felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more.

Nineteen-year-old Tyler Allen was arrested July 7th on a capias warrant for allegedly failing to appear in court on an original felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only each for Bonine and Allen. Both are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 14th.