Obituary & Services: Maxine Downing Hyde

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Our loss is Heaven’s gain. Maxine Downing Hyde went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 27. She was one of 11 children and was 88.

She was a member of the Kahoka Christian Church and loved her Lord, her family, gardening, and the outdoors. She is survived by her son, Marvin Henderson (Melanie), granddaughters Cristy Johnson (Jeramie) and Monica Ludd (Darius), a grandson, Michael Henderson, great-grand-children Jacob, Emily, Matthew & Claire Johnson, Mackenzie Clifton, Aubreigh & Jaedyn Ludd. Step daughter-in-law, Jenine Henderson. Sisters Ruth Pieske, Pauline Dolezal, Opal Atkinson, & Erma Downing; brother George Downing, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Hammer, her first husband, Maurice (Morris) Henderson, her second husband, Donald Hyde, her parents, and several siblings.

A Visitation and a celebration of Maxine’s life will be held at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri from 1-3:00 PM CST on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kahoka Christian Church.