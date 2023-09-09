One injured in Carroll County crash on Highway 24 at Highway 139

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident left one person with moderate injuries on Thursday, September 8, 2023, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 139 in Carroll County around 5:10 p.m.

The driver involved was identified as Hannah Clubine, a 25-year-old resident of Brunswick, Missouri. Clubine was driving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Highway 24 when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

According to Trooper T. R. Peoples, the Pontiac Grand Prix sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by L & L Tow of Carrollton. Clubine sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Carroll County EMS to Fitzgibbons Hospital in Marshall for treatment. Clubine was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Trooper Peoples was assisted at the scene by Carroll County deputies.

Related