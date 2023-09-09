Two-vehicle accident on Highway 65 sends Unionville man to hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident involving a 2003 Dodge Ram and a 1995 Mitsubishi Pajero on Highway 65, a quarter-mile north of Mercer, led to one driver being transported to Wayne County Hospital with moderate injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:04 a.m. on Saturday, said Trooper K.J. Cool, who responded to the incident. The Dodge Ram, driven by 21-year-old Seth A. Shields of Leon, Iowa, was heading northbound when it struck the Mitsubishi Pajero in the rear. The Mitsubishi was also northbound, driven by 52-year-old Jason E. Valentine of Unionville, and was slowing to make a left-hand turn at the time of the accident.

After the collision, Valentine’s Mitsubishi traveled off the west side of the road and came to a controlled stop in a private drive. Shields’ Dodge Ram came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder of the highway.

Valentine, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by Mercer County EMS to Wayne County Hospital with moderate injuries. Shields, who was wearing a seat belt, did not require hospitalization.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage. The Dodge Ram was towed by a private vehicle, while the Mitsubishi was secured roadside.

Related