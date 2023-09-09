Trenton Police Department to host “Coffee with a Cop” at North Central Missouri College

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department announced its next “Coffee with a Cop” event for September 14, 2023. The program will run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Cross Hall Coffee Shop, located on the campus of North Central Missouri College.

This event allows community members to meet and speak with officers from the Trenton Police Department. Citizens are encouraged to attend and ask questions about the department, special programs, or law enforcement in general.

The community is invited to mark their calendars and join the officers at this event to support a local business.

Businesses or organizations interested in hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” or any other “meet and greet” event are encouraged to contact the Trenton Police Department.

