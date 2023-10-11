Officials with Octoberfest in Green City announce winners in various events

The much-awaited results from the Octoberfest held in Green City on October 7th have been released. The city witnessed high-spirited competitions, with participants displaying exemplary skill and artistry.

The cornhole tournament, a highlight of the fest, was won by Nathan Morehead and Michael Bupp, both hailing from Milan. The duo showed exceptional prowess, defeating multiple contenders to clinch the top spot. Keygan Brinkley of Brookfield graciously provided the cornhole sets for the tournament. Additionally, the popular local enterprise, Shop and Talk, proudly sponsored the event, highlighting their commitment to community engagement.

Meanwhile, at the Green City Historical Preservation Quilt Show, two quilts stood out and garnered the admiration of attendees. The favorite vintage quilt award was secured by Phyllis Jobe of Green City. Her exquisite entry was the 1930s embroidered and signed blocks quilt, affectionately named “Friendship Summer Quilt.”

On the modern quilt front, Jenni Scott of Milan stole the show. Her country-themed quilt, whimsically named “Chicken Salad,” was crowned the favorite modern quilt of the event.