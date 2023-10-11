35th Fall Arts and Crafts Show, hosted by Kirksville Women of Today, slated for October 28

The Kirksville Women of Today are gearing up to host their 35th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show later this month, with all proceeds earmarked for their scholarship fund. The event will take place at the William Matthew Middle School of Kirksville on October 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors to the show can indulge in a variety of activities, from supporting local artisans to viewing a plethora of exhibits showcasing a spectrum of creative talents.

For those who get a bit peckish while exploring the crafts, there will be a selection of lunch options to choose from. Offerings will include burgers, soups, hot dogs, walking tacos, and nachos. And for dessert? Attendees can indulge in a wide range of pies, such as blackberry, cherry, lemon, pecan, blueberry, and gooseberry.

The profits generated from the concession stand will be funneled into the Kirksville Women of Today’s scholarship fund. This commendable initiative sees the group awarding two scholarships, each valued at $500, to two deserving senior girls from Kirksville High School.

Anyone seeking additional information about the event on October 28 can call 660-341-3232 or visit the Kirksville Women of Today’s website.