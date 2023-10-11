Newtown-Harris Board of Education to meet on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will discuss options for the seniors’ last day, senior trip, and prom. The board will meet in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences room on Wednesday night, October 11th at 7 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include staff reports and communications from Amanda Hamilton and Julie Tucker, as well as updates on the bus situation. Topics to be discussed are the Clean School Bus Grant for an electric bus, the freezer project, assessments, the Missouri School Air Rifle Program, the School Safety and Green Lights grants, the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, and legislative updates. The agenda also features Missouri Consultants for Education policy and regulation changes, board refresher training, an FFA National Convention request, substitute cook pay, parent/teacher conferences, Halloween plans, a Veterans Day celebration, teacher evaluations, and school board election dates.

An executive session is scheduled for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting on October 11 to address personnel and student matters.